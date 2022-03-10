InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for InterRent REIT in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.58.

InterRent REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

