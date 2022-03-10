Intertape Polymer Group’s (ITP) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ITP. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intertape Polymer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.06.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at C$39.30 on Thursday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of C$22.25 and a 1 year high of C$39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.98.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

