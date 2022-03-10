Intertape Polymer Group’s (ITP) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ITP. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intertape Polymer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.06.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at C$39.30 on Thursday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of C$22.25 and a 1 year high of C$39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.98.

About Intertape Polymer Group (Get Rating)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP)

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.