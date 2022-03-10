Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.79

Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 4.20 ($0.06). Intu Properties shares last traded at GBX 1.78 ($0.02), with a volume of 165,598,938 shares.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.93. The firm has a market cap of £24.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01.
About Intu Properties (LON:INTU)
