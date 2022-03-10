Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Cut by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $464.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $533.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $576.74. The firm has a market cap of $131.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.15 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.62.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.