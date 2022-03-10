Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Lifted by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 199.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2,189.7% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 9,131 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $275.72. 1,329,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,400. The company has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.74. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $231.21 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Erste Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.