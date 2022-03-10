Inverse Finance (INV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.52 Million

Inverse Finance (CURRENCY:INV) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Inverse Finance has a market cap of $18.77 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $222.36 or 0.00575916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.29 or 0.00267515 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00011710 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004230 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000795 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00032646 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

Inverse Finance is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,431 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Inverse Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

