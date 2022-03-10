Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Shares Down 2.5%

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Rating) was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.74 and last traded at $16.04. Approximately 2,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.