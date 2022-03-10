Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,655 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of BSCM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.27. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,538. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

