Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,075 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,923,000 after buying an additional 41,280 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 196,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after buying an additional 20,525 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 308,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.28. 6,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,538. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.34.

