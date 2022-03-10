Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMO) Shares Down 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMO – Get Rating) fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.22. 107,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 736% from the average session volume of 12,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.