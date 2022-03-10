Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,292 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.47. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $22.17.

