Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Down 92.7% in February

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the February 13th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 81,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.81. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

