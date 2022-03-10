Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the February 13th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 38,166 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:BSMP remained flat at $$25.23 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,223. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $26.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.