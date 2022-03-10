Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Shares Gap Up to $24.41

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.41, but opened at $25.27. Invesco DB Base Metals Fund shares last traded at $25.09, with a volume of 2,373 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 10.0% during the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 73,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the third quarter worth about $351,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the third quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period.

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

