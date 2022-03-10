Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Down 99.0% in February

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the February 13th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 42.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period.

Shares of PSL traded up $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $82.68. 24,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,942. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.76. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $80.51 and a 12 month high of $98.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.307 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

