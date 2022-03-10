Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Short Interest Down 88.9% in February

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the February 13th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.61. The company had a trading volume of 19,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,720. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.61. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 297,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after buying an additional 15,731 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after buying an additional 22,565 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 31,852 shares during the period.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.