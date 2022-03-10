Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,232 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.66% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 66,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 42,845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBD opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $33.77.

