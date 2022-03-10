Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.61% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter worth $404,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter worth $264,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 16.1% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $74.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.53. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $146.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.48.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The construction company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $814.35 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1,197.12% and a net margin of 22.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 29.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

About Hovnanian Enterprises (Get Rating)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Financial Services, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.