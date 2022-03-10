Invesco Ltd. Has $3.30 Million Holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,222 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of United Fire Group worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in United Fire Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in United Fire Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in United Fire Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UFCS shares. StockNews.com raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $687.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average is $23.90. United Fire Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.28. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

