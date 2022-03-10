Invesco Ltd. Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,089 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.19% of Peabody Energy worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $740,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,377,741 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $79,538,000 after acquiring an additional 393,202 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,838 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BTU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 16,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $196,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $27,928.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,826 shares of company stock worth $599,007. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $27.28.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

