Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.43

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.43 and last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.
About Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)
Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
