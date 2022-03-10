Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.43

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.43 and last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

