Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.1% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 253.8% during the 4th quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 44,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 31,770 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $331.31. 5,619,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,384,031. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $359.14 and its 200-day moving average is $374.22. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $307.39 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

