Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a decline of 87.4% from the February 13th total of 475,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PSCE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. 1,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,417. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 370.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 67,291 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

