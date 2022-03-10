Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period.

GSY opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.13. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $50.53.

