Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.54

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.54 and last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

