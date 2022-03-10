Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.54

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.54 and last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IIM)
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.