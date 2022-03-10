Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 10th (ACMR, AGGZF, AHOTF, BIOYF, BIRDF, BKBEF, BNEFF, BSRTF, EBIX, IIPZF)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 10th:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its target price reduced by Roth Capital from $120.00 to $100.00.

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$50.00.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$5.00.

BioSyent (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.25 to C$13.75.

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.50.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$9.00.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$12.50.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$23.50 to C$25.00.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $150.00.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$20.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $125.00 to $100.00.

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$11.50.

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$11.50.

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.75 to C$13.25.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.50 to C$17.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$15.50.

Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.75.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $20.00 to $15.00.

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$11.00.

