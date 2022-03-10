Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 10th (ADS, ADUS, AGTI, ARR, ASAN, ASML, ASPU, BASE, BATS, BLDP)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 10th:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €353.00 ($383.70) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €240.00 ($260.87) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $124.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.00 to $9.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $95.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €685.00 ($744.57) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $6.00 to $3.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 3,900 ($51.10) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $58.00 to $33.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €99.00 ($107.61) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €82.00 ($89.13) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €62.00 ($67.39) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €68.00 ($73.91) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its target price trimmed by Wolfe Research from $171.00 to $116.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $16.00 to $8.00.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $142.00 to $164.00.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €89.00 ($96.74) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $19.00 to $20.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $225.00 to $238.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $255.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $300.00 to $250.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $10.00 to $7.00.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €27.50 ($29.89) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €65.00 ($70.65) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.50 to $11.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price boosted by Argus from $130.00 to $132.00.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.50 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $34.00.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $113.00.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $21.00 to $18.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $56.00.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €191.00 ($207.61) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €145.70 ($158.37) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €210.00 ($228.26) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $19.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.50 to $11.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $11.50 to $6.00.

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) was given a €14.40 ($15.65) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $3.00 to $2.30. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its price target lowered by Wolfe Research from $461.00 to $335.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €16.60 ($18.04) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $18.00 to $12.50.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €155.00 ($168.48) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €850.00 ($923.91) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $19.00 to $13.00.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $19.00.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $10.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) was given a €13.00 ($14.13) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $28.00 to $16.00.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $122.00 to $105.00.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) had its price target cut by Stephens from $26.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.00 to $9.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 6,700 ($87.79) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $107.00.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $52.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €145.00 ($157.61) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €12.50 ($13.59) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $9.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $16.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €44.00 ($47.83) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €135.00 ($146.74) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $12.00.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $45.00.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €120.00 ($130.43) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €110.00 ($119.57) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) had its target price trimmed by Wolfe Research from $191.00 to $183.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $95.00.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $25.00 to $29.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its target price cut by MKM Partners from $17.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $120.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

