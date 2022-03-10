Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for BTRS (BTRS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BTRS (NASDAQ: BTRS) in the last few weeks:
- 3/2/2022 – BTRS had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – BTRS had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – BTRS had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2022 – BTRS had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2022 – BTRS had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $12.00.
- 1/12/2022 – BTRS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 903,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,053. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.38. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30.
BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). BTRS had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.
