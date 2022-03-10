Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cactus (WHD)

Cactus (NYSE: WHD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/2/2022 – Cactus had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.50 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Cactus had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $56.00.

3/1/2022 – Cactus was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2022 – Cactus was downgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2022 – Cactus had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Cactus was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of Cactus stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.80. 7,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.98. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Cactus Inc alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

In related news, VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $319,307.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $420,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,492,000 after buying an additional 1,529,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,641,000 after buying an additional 22,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,973,000 after buying an additional 619,369 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,722,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,681,000 after buying an additional 401,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,401,000 after purchasing an additional 383,043 shares during the period.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.