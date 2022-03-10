Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 10th (ALL, AMRS, CCXI, CIR, FFIN, HQY, HSTM, IPAR, KRA, KSS)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 10th:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $104.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allstate’s shares have underperformed its industry in a year. The company is susceptible to catastrophe losses, which dents its underwriting results. Its rising debt level leads to expanding interest expenses. At 2021-end, long-term debt amounted to $7,976 million, while the cash balance was only at $763 million. The COVID-induced supply chain shortage is likely to keep raising costs for its auto insurance business, further reducing car insurance underwriting income. Inflation is likely to keep pushing insurance prices higher. With relaxed travel bans, millions of cars are hitting the roads, raising claims and repair costs for insurers. Also, rising costs and non-catastrophe losses in auto and homeowners’ insurance are affecting its profit levels. Given these headwinds, Allstate is perceived as a risky bet that investors should exit.”

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Noah Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China. It distributes over-the-counter wealth management products originated in China which mainly includes fixed income products, private equity funds and securities investment funds. The Company also delivers to its clients a continuum of value-added services including financial planning, product analysis and recommendation, product and market updates and investor education. Noah Holdings Ltd is headquartered in Shenzhen, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

