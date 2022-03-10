Investors Buy Large Volume of TC Energy Put Options (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 16,157 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,045 put options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in TC Energy by 25.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.91.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $55.66 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $56.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.70.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.708 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.67%.

About TC Energy (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.