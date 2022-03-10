Investors Purchase High Volume of Kirkland’s Call Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 9,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the average volume of 550 call options.

In related news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,086,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIRK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 43.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after purchasing an additional 240,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 91.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 108,818 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 321.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 105,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the second quarter valued at about $759,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.78. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

