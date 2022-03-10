Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,992 call options on the company. This is an increase of 7,293% compared to the typical volume of 54 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RYTM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.72. 254,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,850. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,207.13% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. Analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

