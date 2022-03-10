Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVTA. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NVTA stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 165,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,319,970. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.82. Invitae has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 171,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invitae by 54.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25,221 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 170,543.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 54,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invitae by 86.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 34,588 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

