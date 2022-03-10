Iofina plc (LON:IOF) Insider Acquires £18,000 in Stock

Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Rating) insider Lance J. Baller purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,584.91).

LON:IOF opened at GBX 17.28 ($0.23) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Iofina plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.73. The stock has a market cap of £33.15 million and a PE ratio of 13.27.

Get Iofina alerts:

Iofina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iofina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iofina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.