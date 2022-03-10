Iofina plc (LON:IOF) Insider Acquires £18,000 in Stock

Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Rating) insider Lance J. Baller purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,584.91).
LON:IOF opened at GBX 17.28 ($0.23) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Iofina plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.73. The stock has a market cap of £33.15 million and a PE ratio of 13.27.
Iofina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for Iofina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iofina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.