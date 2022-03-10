ioneer Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Short Interest Up 529.5% in February

ioneer Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 681,800 shares, an increase of 529.5% from the February 13th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

GSCCF stock traded up 0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 0.42. 419,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,024. ioneer has a 1-year low of 0.21 and a 1-year high of 0.64.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of ioneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

ioneer Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron deposit. Its projects include Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project, Tokop Gold Project, Lone Mountain Gold Project, Towers Mountain Gold Project. The company was founded on October 26, 2001 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

