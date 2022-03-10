IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $470,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:IRMD traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $47.54. The stock had a trading volume of 34,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,807. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.92. The company has a market cap of $586.74 million, a PE ratio of 64.24 and a beta of 0.84. IRadimed Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $54.73.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 22.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of IRadimed in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 162.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 397.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of IRadimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

IRMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

About IRadimed (Get Rating)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.