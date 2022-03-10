Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Board Declares Stock Buyback Program

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 7th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRDM. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Shares of IRDM stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.06. The company had a trading volume of 641,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,548. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -572.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average is $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications (Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.