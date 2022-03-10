Iris Energy Ltd to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Iris Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Colonnese now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.51.

IREN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

IREN stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.62. 591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,272. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. 0.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

