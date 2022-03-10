Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a growth of 6,270.6% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Spark I by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 490,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Spark I by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Spark I by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Spark I by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 458,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISAA remained flat at $$9.98 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,921. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98. Iron Spark I has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th.

About Iron Spark I

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

