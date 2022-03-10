iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. MTC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 894,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,212,000 after purchasing an additional 39,405 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,912.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 95,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $52.03. 266,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,235,553. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.89. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

