iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Up 479.8% in February

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, an increase of 479.8% from the February 13th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 445.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 989,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,352,000 after purchasing an additional 807,695 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 290.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after acquiring an additional 134,428 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,813,000 after purchasing an additional 99,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,423,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,493,000 after purchasing an additional 86,865 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,621,000.

NASDAQ AIA traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.09. 15 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,978. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.59. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.726 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

