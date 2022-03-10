iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $52.71 on Thursday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $51.68 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.08.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

