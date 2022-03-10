iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITOT. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of ITOT traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.18. 106,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,751,602. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.53. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $88.45 and a 12-month high of $108.15.

