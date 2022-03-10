iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 607.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,382 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $9,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 384.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709,220 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.75. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

