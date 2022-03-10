iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Shares Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,258 shares during the quarter. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC owned about 1.08% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $8,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 449,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,473,000 after buying an additional 18,214 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 329,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after buying an additional 210,648 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 56,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DVYE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.29. 94,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,849. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $41.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average is $38.48.

