iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a drop of 91.0% from the February 13th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 135.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 387,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 222,973 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,723,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 1,573.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 161,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 152,297 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,282,000. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,333,000.

Shares of GNMA stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $48.30. 39,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,299. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.88. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $50.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

