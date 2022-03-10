iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,448,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,167,382 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.18% of iShares Gold Trust worth $48,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,222 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,837,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,047,000 after purchasing an additional 382,328 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $156,529,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,793,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,738,000 after purchasing an additional 98,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,533,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,061,000 after purchasing an additional 73,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $37.84 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average of $34.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

