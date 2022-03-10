iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTL) Trading Down 0.5%

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.71 and last traded at $23.73. Approximately 323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.42% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

