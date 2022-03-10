iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Stock Position Decreased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104,969 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 83,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EWA stock opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

